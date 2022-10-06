Man convicted of a dozen sexual assaults sentenced to 23-28 years in prison

By Gilbert Baez

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WRAL) — A Parkton man convicted of a dozen Cumberland County sexual assaults from a decade ago received a sentence of at least 23 years in prison.

Johnnie B. Green will spend up to 28 years behind bars.

Last week, Green pleaded guilty to charges of rape, sexual offense, kidnapping, burglary, breaking and entering and robbery. On Thursday, he learned how much time he will serve.

Five of the 12 victims gave impact statements on Thursday in court. Two statements were read on behalf of victims who couldn’t attend Thursday’s hearing.

Green’s victims have said he wore a durag when he committed the assaults.

