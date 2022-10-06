Gambia urgently recalls syrups blamed for 66 child deaths

BANJUL, Gambia (AP) — Gambia has launched an urgent door-to-door campaign to remove cough and cold syrups blamed for the deaths of more than 60 children from kidney injury in the tiny West African country. Speaking to The Associated Press, the Director of Health Dr. Mustapha Bittaye confirmed a wave of children have died from acute kidney injury, sending shockwaves across the country and internationally. The World Health Organisation issued an alarm in response to the deaths. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a statement Wednesday that the organization has issued a medical product alert for four contaminated medicines identified in Gambia that have been potentially linked to acute kidney injuries and 66 deaths among children.

