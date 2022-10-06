France fights winter shortages with new energy-saving drive

PARIS (AP) — Under the watchword “Every gesture counts,” France’s government is detailing an energy-saving drive to get the country through the winter without gas from Russia. The French government’s push for “energy sobriety,” being presented by ministers on Thursday, is also aimed to speeding France closer to European Union targets of reaching climate neutrality by 2050. To ward off any gas or electricity shortages in the coming winter months, the government is aiming for a swift 10% reduction in France’s energy use with its raft of energy-saving measures and tips.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.