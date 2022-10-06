EXPLAINER: Jurors weigh cost of Alex Jones’ Sandy Hook lies

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut jury is set to resume deliberations on how much conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and his company must pay victims’ families for calling the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School a hoax. The three men and three women on the jury discussed the case for less than an hour Thursday after hearing closing arguments and will return Friday morning. Jones last year was found liable for damages to the 15 plaintiffs who sued him for defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress and other claims. Twenty children and six educators were killed in the shooting. Jones could be ordered to pay as little as $1 in damages or possible tens or hundreds of millions, based on what the jury decides.

