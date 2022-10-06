Detroit Tigers wrap disappointing season with new executive
By LARRY LAGE
AP Sports Writer
The Detroit Tigers head into the offseason after finishing 66-96 this year, the third-worst record in the American League. The franchise spent a lot of money entering the season to bolster the rotation and lineup and didn’t get much for it. Shortstop Javier Báez, signed to a $140 million contract, hit .238 with 17 homers, 67 RBIs and 147 strikeouts. Left-hander Eduardo Rodríguez also struggled. The Tigers did play .500 baseball over the final two months and that included wininng nine of 10 games at one point.