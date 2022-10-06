CDC, WHO, Uganda to host regional meeting as Ebola spreads

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Uganda next week will host a ministerial meeting on the outbreak of the Sudan strain of the Ebola virus which has no proven vaccine and has caused alarm in the East Africa region. The acting CDC director told journalists the three countries that suffered the devastating West Africa outbreak of Ebola in 2014-16, Sierra Leone, Guinea and Liberia, also are invited to the Oct. 12 meeting. The Ebola outbreak in Uganda has a 69% case fatality rate, which Ogwell called “very high,” and four health workers are among the 10 people confirmed to have died of Ebola.

