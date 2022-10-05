Skip to Content
CNN - Regional
By
Published 9:46 AM

Window washer dies in fall at JFK Library

By WBZ Staff

Click here for updates on this story

    DORCHESTER, Massachusetts (WBZ) — A window washer died Wednesday morning when he fell inside the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Dorchester.

It happened around 10:30 a.m.

Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said the man fell about 5-7 stories to the ground below.

Investigators said it appears to have been a “tragic accident.”

“There’s a lot we still have to determine here and that’s what we’re working on,” Hayden said.

No further information is currently available.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content