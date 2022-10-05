Mets prep for playoffs with 9-2 rout of Nationals

NEW YORK (AP) — Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets geared up for the playoffs with a 9-2 rout of the Washington Nationals, completing a fantastic regular season with the second-most wins in franchise history. Jeff McNeil won the major league batting crown without taking a plate appearance, and New York (101-61) finished with the same record as Atlanta atop the NL East — although the Braves clinched the division title Tuesday because they already held the season-series tiebreaker after going 10-9 against the Mets this year. The only Mets team to win more regular-season games was the 1986 World Series champions, who went 108-54. Next up for New York is a best-of-three wild-card series at home against San Diego beginning Friday night.

