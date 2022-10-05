Law school sends ‘erroneous’ acceptance emails to 205 applicants by mistake

By WBZ Staff

BOSTON (WBZ) — Due to a technical error, 205 applicants to the Northeastern University School of Law received an “erroneous email” notifying them they had been accepted.

A Northeastern spokesperson said Wednesday that the emails were a mistake and admissions decisions will not be finalized until later this academic year.

The email was also mistakenly sent to 3,930 hopeful students who had applied a year ago.

The university sent a clarifying email and is reaching out to applicants who have concerns individually.

“While many of those applicants have already matriculated at Northeastern or another law school, they also received the clarification email,” the spokesperson said. “The School of Law deeply regrets this unintended mistake and is taking steps to ensure that it will not happen in the future.”

