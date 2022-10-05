Skip to Content
today at 7:34 PM
Published 7:33 PM

‘Key for Cure’ golf tournament raises money for pediatric cancer research

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- A relaxing day on the links served a different purpose on Monday at Corral de Tierra Country Club. St. Jude Children’s Research's "Key for a Cure" gold event was held to help raise money for pediatric cancer research.

This is the second time the event was held; the first was last year. All proceeds go to St. Jude research hospital, specifically to the advanced immunology center. 

Amy Grijalva-Peirce's son Matthew was diagnosed with infant leukemia in 2010. He died soon after that. She had exhausted all treatment options in California. She is very grateful for this event to help raise money for St Jude.

“That’s when St. Jude stepped in and really took a hold of Matthew’s cancer battle.”

Professional golfers were in attendance from CSU Monterey Bay Men’s and Women’s Golf Teams.

“It’s because of support like this that we are able to do the work that we do," said Elizabeth Culp – St. Jude Research Hospital.

