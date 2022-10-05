EU agrees on price cap for Russian oil over Ukraine war

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union countries have agreed to hit Russia with new sanctions after it illegally annexed four regions in Ukraine. The new sanctions announced Wednesday are due to include a price cap on Russian oil, curbs on EU exports of aircraft components to Russia and limits on Russian steel imports. An official representing the Czech Republic, which holds the rotating EU presidency, confirmed the 27 EU members struck the deal in Brussels. It builds on already-unprecedented European sanctions against Russia as a result of its war against Ukraine since February. Details of the new sanctions are expected to be published Thursday.

