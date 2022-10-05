Boston Symphony Orchestra to embark on 4-city tour of Japan

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Symphony Orchestra is embarking on a four-city tour of Japan next month, for its first overseas engagements since before the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of cultural events around the world. The orchestra announded Wednesday that it is scheduled to perform at Yokohama’s Minato Mirai Hall on Nov. 9; Kyoto’s Concert Hall on Nov. 10; Osaka’s Festival Hall on Nov. 11; and Tokyo’s Suntory Hall on Nov. 13, 14 and 15. The orchestra’s last overseas tour was an eight-city European trip in September 2018. Tours to Asia scheduled for February 2020 and to Europe scheduled for May 2022 were canceled because of the pandemic.

