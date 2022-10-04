Verlander, bullpen keep Phils hitless until 9th in 10-0 win

HOUSTON (AP) — Justin Verlander capped his magnificent comeback season by striking out 10 without allowing a hit in five innings, and Houston’s bullpen kept the Phillies hitless until the ninth inning in a 10-0 win Tuesday night.Verlander walked one before being pulled after 77 pitches. The AL West champion Astros led the NL wild-card Phillies 8-0 at the point. Rookie Hunter Brown pitched 2 1/3 hitless innings and Hector Neris got the last two outs of the eighth inning. Will Smith came on for the ninth Garrett Stubbs singled to center field to break up the no-hitter, causing a smattering of boos from the sparse crowd.

