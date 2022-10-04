Prisons chief killed in Indian-controlled Kashmir

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Police say the prisons chief in Indian-controlled Kashmir has been killed as India’s powerful home minister arrived in the disputed Himalayan region on a three-day visit. They say the body of Director-General of Prisons Hemant Kumar Lohia bore multiple wounds and was found at his friend’s home in the southern city of Jammu. A police officer says their investigation has not identified any militant link to the killing. However, a militant group fighting against Indian rule claimed responsibility in a statement on social media. India and Pakistan both claim the divided territory of Kashmir in its entirety.

