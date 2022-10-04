Nimmo, Mets keep NL East hopes going for now, top Nats 4-2

NEW YORK (AP) — Brandon Nimmo homered and drove in three runs as the New York Mets kept their NL East hopes going for the moment, beating the Washington Nationals 4-2 in the first game of a doubleheader. The Atlanta Braves began the day with a magic number of one for winning the division after sweeping a three-game series from the Mets over the weekend. The Mets now need to win their final two games and have the Braves lose their last two at Miami to win the NL East for the first time since 2015. Otherwise, the Mets would host a best-of-three wild-card playoff series this weekend and the Braves would get a bye. The playoff-bound Mets held a 10 1/2-game lead on June 1 and led by seven games on Aug. 12.

