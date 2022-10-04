Liberia arrests 2 after $100 million of cocaine is seized

MONROVIA, Liberia (AP) — Liberian authorities have arrested two foreign nationals after $100 million of cocaine was seized over the weekend in the West African country. Authorities went to a cold storage facility near the capital’s seaport after receiving a tip from U.S. authorities. There they found 520 kilograms (1,146 pounds) of cocaine that was concealed in a huge consignment of frozen poultry products. The value of the drugs is one-fifth of most of Liberia’s post-war annual budgets since the country returned to normalcy in 2003. Authorities have arrested two suspects from Guinea-Bissau and Lebanon, and are still searching for a Brazilian national and a Portuguese citizen who are on the run.

