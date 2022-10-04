Kickoff in Marseille-Sporting game delayed due to traffic

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — The Champions League match between Marseille and Sporting Lisbon has been delayed by 15 minutes after the bus carrying the visiting team’s players was caught in traffic. As a result, the Sporting players arrived late at the Velodrome stadium. The match in Group D was initially scheduled to start at 1645 GMT at the Velodrome stadium in the French port city. The game will be played without fans because of the crowd trouble during Frankfurt’s 1-0 win at Marseille last month.

