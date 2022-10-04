International prospects flock to London for NFL tryout

LONDON (AP) — The NFL has held an international combine at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. More than 40 prospects — representing 13 countries — competed in hopes of joining the league’s International Player Pathway program. Those selected will begin training in the U.S. in January and could join rookies in minicamps in May. A handful of players over the years have advanced and made it to NFL rosters. The prospects are put through tests such as the broad jump, various sprints and the shuttle drill which records lateral quickness. Jason Godrick is a 6-foot-5, 293-pound offensive lineman from Nigeria. The 21-year-old has never played American football before but says he is a “quick learner.” Coaches in Nigeria saw him playing basketball and urged him to switch to football.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.