German tourist killed by gunmen near South African game park

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African police have launched a manhunt after a German tourist was shot and killed by gunmen near Kruger National Park in Mpumalanga province. The attack was by gunmen who sped away without taking any belongings from the tourist or three other travelers who were with him. The driver of the vehicle carrying the tourists was shot after he locked the vehicle’s doors when the gunmen demanded he open them, according to Mpumalanga police as reported by the News24 website on Tuesday. The survivors are now receiving support from the German embassy. Mpumalanga province attracts many international tourists annually and is home to the Kruger National Park, South Africa’s largest game reserve.

