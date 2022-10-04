German energy giant RWE to end coal use by 2030

BERLIN (AP) — German energy giant RWE says it will phase out the burning of coal by 2030, saving 280 million metric tons of climate-changing greenhouse gas emissions. The decision announced Tuesday will accelerate the closure of some of Europe’s most polluting power plants and a vast lignite strip mine in the west of the country. The move boosts the German government’s efforts to bring forward the deadline for coal use by eight years from 2038 as part of the country’s goal of ending its greenhouse gas emissions by 2045. Germany’s economy minister said negotiations with the operators of Germany’s other coal mines and eight coal-fired power plants are ongoing. RWE will also expand its renewable energy production and build gas-fired power plants capable of burning hydrogen.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.