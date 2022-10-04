$40K awarded to woman injured by Portland police at protests

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A jury has awarded $40,000 to a woman who sued the city of Portland, Oregon, over police use of force at a 2020 protest, agreeing police used unreasonable force against her and committed battery. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports Erin Wenzel sued the city for assault, battery and negligence, claiming that on Aug. 14, 2020, an officer “ran at her and violently slammed into her with a nightstick” while she was leaving. Jurors heard from medical experts who confirmed her arm was broken and that she has PTSD. This was the first civil trial from the 2020 racial justice protests to reach a jury. More than 50 similar lawsuits are pending against the city.

