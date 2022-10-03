Vigil held after swastika vandalism found in multiple places around city

By Grace Finerman

LACONIA, New Hampshire (WMUR) — The community of Laconia gathered at Opechee Park Sunday afternoon for a vigil after the Laconia Police Department reported swastikas were found vandalizing multiple areas in the city.

People there said they’re standing together against hate.

Police said picnic tables were vandalized with carved and painted swastikas.

“Which I think is universally understood as a symbol of hate, antisemitism, it certainly lives in infamy,” Laconia Mayor Andrew Hosmer said.

Hosmer said the unfortunate acts of vandalism brought everyone together.

“What it points out is the strength of this community, that these individual acts of vandalism whether it’s based on just mischievous of youngsters or whether its ignorance, antisemitism,” Hosmer said.

Police Chief Matthew Canfield said a criminal investigation into what happened at the park led to a second report of the same type of vandalism at the Laconia Library.

“We’re certainly following up on some video that our detective unit has recovered,” Canfield said. “They’re in the process of analyzing that and looking for further information to hopefully put together some further leads.”

Canfield said this is an active investigation.

He said the department is using all its resources to find who’s responsible.

