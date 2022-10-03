UN chief: World is in `life-or-death struggle’ for survival

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is warning that the world is in “a life-or-death struggle” for survival as “climate chaos gallops ahead.” He accused the world’s 20 wealthiest countries of failing to do enough to stop the planet from overheating. The U.N. chief told reporters Monday that emissions of global-warming greenhouse gases are at “an all-time high and rising.” He said it’s time for “a quantum level compromise” between rich developed countries and emerging economies. Guterres spoke as government representatives opened a meeting in Congo to prepare for the major U.N.-led climate conference in Egypt in November.

By EDITH M. LEDERER and SETH BORENSTEIN Associated Press

