Three adults and infant kidnapped in Merced County

Merced County Sheriff's Office

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Three adults and an eight-month-old have been kidnapped by a man believed to be armed and dangerous, according to the Merced County Sheriff's Office.

Eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri, along with her parent Jasleen Kaur, 27, and Jasdeep Singh, 36, were taken against their will from a business in the 800 Block of South Highway 59. The baby's uncle Amandeep Singh, 39, was also kidnapped, said deputies.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Merced County Sheriff’s Office (209)385-7445.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous, and the public is asked not to approach the suspect or victims.

