Three adults and infant kidnapped in Merced County, suspect considered armed and dangerous

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- UPDATE Oct. 4, 2022, at 11:21 a.m.- The Merced County Sheriff's Office has released images of the alleged suspect in a kidnapping of an 8-month-old and three adults Monday.

The man shown above is described as a light-complected male with a shaved head. He was last seen wearing a hoodie, according to deputies.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

Merced County Sheriff said it is unknown if the suspect and victims knew each other. There is evidence that suggests that the "individuals involved" destroyed evidence to cover their tracks.

ORIGINAL STORY

Three adults and an eight-month-old have been kidnapped by a man believed to be armed and dangerous, according to the Merced County Sheriff's Office.

Eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri, along with her parent Jasleen Kaur, 27, and Jasdeep Singh, 36, were taken against their will from a business in the 800 Block of South Highway 59. The baby's uncle Amandeep Singh, 39, was also kidnapped, said deputies.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Merced County Sheriff’s Office (209)385-7445.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous, and the public is asked not to approach the suspect or victims.