Salinas Police warn of fake diamond scam

SALINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- Over the past few weeks, at least two victims of a fake diamond scam have been taken advantage of in the City of Salinas, according to police.

Police say that a scammer approach victims on the street and show them what appear to be real "diamonds." They make a reasonable offer to their victims, and a second suspect approaches them if the victim refuses to buy the diamonds acting as if they will.

The seller disappears with the money once they trick their victim. Both these instances have cost the two victims thousands of dollars, said police.

Red Flags to avoid being scammed include:

Unsolicited calls from utility companies, Social Security, IRS, debt collection services, law enforcement, and those claiming to be family members who have been arrested or those who claim they have kidnapped a family member.

Requests to withdraw large amounts of cash or pay for debts by use of Gift Cards.

Telling you not to let anyone know about taking money out of the bank.

Requesting to send money or gift cards by priority overnight mail or by Fed ExAnyone asking to cash checks with large sums in exchange for a large amount of money.

These scams usually target elderly people. Salinas Police warn that scams are rising in general in the city.