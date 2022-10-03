Leicester earns first EPL win, drops Forest into last place

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Getting 22 new signings to gel is proving to be a mightily difficult task for Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper. A 4-0 loss at previously winless Leicester dropped Forest into last place in the English Premier League. That left Cooper at risk of becoming the latest top-flight manager to lose his job. Leicester earned some respite with a dominant display that ended a six-match losing run. James Maddison scored two of the goals while Harvey Barnes and substitute Patson Daka added the others The pressure is off Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers for now. Forest becomes the league’s latest crisis club and Cooper is the manager battling to survive.

