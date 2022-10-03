Jimmy Smith retires after 11 years with Baltimore Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Defensive back Jimmy Smith has announced his retirement after 11 years with the Baltimore Ravens. Smith said late last season that if he was going to continue playing, he wanted it to be for the Ravens. He was drafted by Baltimore in 2011 and never played anywhere else. Smith hasn’t played anywhere this season, The Ravens held a news conference Monday with him, coach John Harbaugh and general manager Eric DeCosta for his official retirement.

