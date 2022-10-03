Investigation makes recommendations for protecting players

An independent investigation into the scandals that erupted in the National Women’s Soccer League last season showed that emotional abuse and sexual misconduct were systemic in the sport, impacting multiple teams, coaches and players. The report made a number of recommendations to make sure players are protected. Among the recommendations are that teams should be required to disclose misconduct to the league and U.S. Soccer to ensure coaches do not move between teams.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.