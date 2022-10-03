Iga Swiatek out of BJK Cup, saying scheduling is ‘not safe’

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek says she won’t play in the Billie Jean King Cup and has complained about that event being scheduled too close to the WTA Finals. Swiatek wrote Monday on social media that having those two tennis tournaments back-to-back “is not safe for our health and could cause injury.” The 21-year-old from Poland is a three-time Grand Slam champion. That includes the French Open in June and the U.S. Open in September. The WTA Finals are from Oct. 31 to Nov. 7 in Fort Worth, Texas. The Billie Jean King Cup begins Nov. 8 in Scotland.

