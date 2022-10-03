Skip to Content
Gang member arrested with fentanyl and other drugs in Salinas: deputies

Monterey County Sheriff's Office

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- A known gang member was arrested for involvement in drug sales in Salinas, allege the Monterey County Sheriff's Office.

Max Aguilar, 44, was arrested by PCU and MADCAT on the 140 block of Consitution Boulevard. Then deputies served a search warrant on the 600 block of East Romie Lane.

During the search of his home, a large amount of meth, heroin, cocaine and counterfeit prescription pills believed to contain fentanyl were located, said deputies.

He was booked into Monterey County Jail for multiple child endangerment and narcotics violations, according to deputies.

