Death toll in last week’s Kabul school blast climbs to 52

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A tally compiled by The Associated Press shows that last week’s suicide bombing at a Kabul education center killed as many as 52 people, more than double the death toll acknowledged by Taliban officials. The AP tally is based on information shared Monday by families of the victims. Most of the victims were female students aged between 17 and 20. Taliban officials have put the death toll at 25, as recently as Monday. The attack took place in an area of the Afghan capital that is populated mostly by ethnic Hazaras, who belong to Afghanistan’s minority Shiite community. Nobody has claimed responsibility for the attack.

