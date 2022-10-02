Turkey says 23 Kurdish militants killed in Iraq airstrikes

ISTANBUL (AP) — The Turkish Defense Ministry says its warplanes “neutralized” 23 Kurdish militants in a raid 140 kilometers (90 miles) inside Iraq. The ministry usually refers to killed militants as “neutralized.” It said Sunday that the number of casualties in the mission in the Asos region of northern Iraq was expected to rise. A video accompanying the ministry’s tweet showed F-16 fighters taking off and a number of explosions in a mountainous area. The ministry later said seven Kurdish militants had been “neutralized” in northern Syria in response to an attack on a base that killed a Turkish police officer.

