Marina PD arrest four suspects on catalytic converters theft

MARINA, CALIF, (KION-TV): After a vehicle pursuit to Sand City, Marina PD arrested four suspects on grand theft on Sunday morning.

29-year-old Carlos Amparan of San Jose, 42-year-old Cesar Buelna of San Leandro, 28-year-old Juan Morales of San Jose and 19-year-old Angel Ruiz-Morales of San Jose were all booked into the Monterey County Jail for vehicle theft, felony possession of stolen vehicles and felony grand theft among other charges.

At 6:47 a.m., Marina PD said they were called out to an apartment complex on the 300 block of Reservation Road. Witnesses at the scene told officers that four male adults were observed stealing a catalytic converter off a vehicle.

Marina PD said that witnesses saw the suspects leaving the area in a white Ford pick up truck. Officers began searching the area and located the car driving at a high rate of speed through a parking lot of a shopping center on the 150 block of Beach Road.

Officers followed the vehicle as it entered Highway 1 at Reservation Road. The truck then exited the highway and was going southbound on Highway 1.

Officers attempted to pull the truck over when a pursuit started on Highway 1. The pursuit ended when the white Ford truck lost control and resulted in a single vehicle roll over collision near Sand City.

Flipped Ford Pick Up Truck that suspects were in. Photo courtesy of Marina PD

Ampran, Morales and Ruiz-Morales were arrested on the scene. Buelna fled the scene but was later arrested by Sand City PD.

All four suspects were treated for minor injuries at a local hospital. No officers or members of the public were injured.

Marina PD said that the four suspects have been working together to steal catalytic converters. They stole converters in the 300 block of Reservation Road, 3200 block of Melanie Road, and 200 block of Beach Road. They also committed a catalytic converter theft on 11000 block of Jackson Street in Castroville.

Seven catalytic converters were recovered along with cutting tools and car theft tools. Officers also added the Ford truck that ended up rolling over was stolen out of San Jose. The truck included stolen license plates.