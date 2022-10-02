Glitzy Valentino show sees Paris Fashion Week at fever pitch

PARIS (AP) — Valentino’s fashion show in Paris saw black cars snared for blocks dropping off battalions of celebrities who, amid the commotion, just couldn’t find the entrance. Seated VIP guests were sweatily crammed in together Sunday inside the Le Marais’ Carreau du Temple venue as the show started an hour late. Outside, screaming members of the public braved the rain for hours to glimpse their favorite stars. The fever pitch was reminiscent of the French capital’s pre-pandemic fashion scene. The Valentino show explored inside-out or back-to-front themes, with one beautiful nude skin-like top with matching nude pants speckled with diaphanous plumes.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.