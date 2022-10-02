Erling Haaland scores record-breaking hattrick as Manchester City thrash Manchester United 6-3

By Issy Ronald, CNN

Ever since his arrival at Manchester City this summer, Erling Haaland has broken records at an astonishing rate.

And the Norwegian phenom made even more history on Sunday when he became the first player to score a hat-trick in three consecutive Premier League home matches as his side dismantled its crosstown rival Manchester United 6-3 in the English Premier League.

After waiting 52 years for a player to score a hat-trick in the Manchester derby, City only had to wait six minutes for another as local hero Phil Foden completed his own, before United restored some respectability to the score line with two late goals.

More to follow…

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.