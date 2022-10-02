Cowboys WR Gallup set for 2022 debut coming off knee injury
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys receiver Michael Gallup is active and set for his season debut against Washington, nine months after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. Gallup was injured on a touchdown catch against Arizona on Jan. 2 in Week 17 last season. The Cowboys kept him off injured reserve to start the season in hopes he could play within four games. He hit that target. The return of Gallup provides an option behind CeeDee Lamb.