Reward offered for suspected Stockton serial killer in connection to five deadly shootings

STOCKTON, Calif. (KION-TV) -- An $85,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspect in a series of deadly shootings in Stockton.

Police provided photos of a person of interest as well as information on which shootings were connected.

Investigators said the shootings happened in the early morning and evening hours while victims were alone.

Stockton Police said the following homicide cases are related:

July 8, 2022, shooting death of a 35-year-old white man that occurred in the 5600 block of Kermit Lane. The time of occurrence was 12:31 am.

August 11, 2022, shooting death of a 43-year-old Hispanic man that occurred in the 4900 block of West Lane. The time of occurrence was 9:49pm.

August 30, 2022, shooting death of a 21-year-old Hispanic man in the 800 block E. Hammer Lane. The time of occurrence was 6:41 am.

September 21, 2022, shooting death of a 52-year-old Hispanic man in the 4400 block of Manchester Avenue. The time of occurrence was 4:27 am.

September 27, 2022, shooting death of a 54-year-old Hispanic man in the 900 block of Porter Avenue. The time of occurrence was 1:53 am.

Stockton Police provide a map of incidents related to a string of deadly shootings in the city.

Stockton Police have opened a tip line for anyone with information. Any video surveillance is also being requested.

The number for the tip line is 209-937-8167, or you can email policetips@stocktonca.gov

Click here to provide video surveillance