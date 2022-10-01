McCoy throws for 4 TDs, Idaho beats N. Colorado 55-35

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Gevani McCoy completed 22 of 27 passes for 297 yards and four touchdowns, Elisha Cummings accounted for three TDs and Idaho beat Northern Colorado 55-35. The Vandals (3-2, 2-0) punted just once and scored on nine of their 11 offensive possessions and including seven straight, beginning with a 27-yard touchdown run by Cummings that gave Idaho a 17-13 lead with 4:12 left in the second quarter and ending when Ricardo Chavez — who made a 21-yard field goal in the first quarter — kicked a 39-yarder that made it 55-28 with 5:02 to play. Dylan McCaffrey was 17-of-26 passing for 274 yards with two touchdowns and two second-half interceptions for Northern Colorado.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.