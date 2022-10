SYDNEY (AP) — Kahleah Copper is chronicling her journey with USA Basketball in the FIBA World Cup in Australia for The Associated Press. The U.S. won a fourth consecutive gold medal by beating China in the title game. Copper wasn’t able to play in the medal round because of a hip injury but still was a voice cheering on her teammates.

By KAHLEAH COPPER For The Associated Press

