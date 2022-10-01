Judge stays at 61 homers on 61st anniversary of Maris’ 61st

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge went 0 for 2 with two walks and was hit by a pitch, remaining at 61 homers on the 61st anniversary of Roger Maris setting the American League record, and the New York Yankees beat the Baltimore Orioles 8-0. Judge reached base leading off to spark a three-run first and a four-run seventh. Judge leads the AL with 110 walks. AL East champion New York has five games remaining: Sunday’s home finale followed by a four-game series at Texas.

