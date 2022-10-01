Imoh’s 3 rushing TDs lead William & Mary over Stony Brook

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Malachi Imoh rushed for 128 yards and three touchdowns, and William & Mary scored 24 unanswered points in a 27-10 victory over Stony Brook. William & Mary trailed 10-3 late in the first quarter before holding Stony Brook scoreless the rest of the way. Imoh’s 10-yard run gave William & Mary its first lead at 13-10 and he added scoring runs of 2 and 28 yards in the fourth quarter. Darius Wilson passed for 176 yards with one interception for William & Mary. Ethan Chang made a 57-yard field goal to set a program record. Ross Tallarico rushed for 76 yards for Stony Brook.

