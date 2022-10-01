Henderson, defense shine in Delaware’s 24-10 win over Towson

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Nolan Henderson threw for 368 yards, the Delaware defense allowed just 159 total yards and the Blue Hens defeated Towson 24-10. Henderson completed 25 of 41 passes with touchdown throws of 74 yards to Chandler Harvin and 4 yards to Khory Spruill. Harvin finished with three receptions for 105 yards. Kyron Cumby had a 65-yard touchdown run among his 100 yards rushing and the No. 7 FCS Blue Hens churned out 166 yards on the ground. Towson’s only touchdown came on a 97-yard interception return by Robert Javier with about three minutes left in the game.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.