SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Devron Harper caught a pair of touchdown passes and ran for a third and Mercer topped 40 points for the third time in five games as the Bears dominated Wofford, 42-7 in a Southern Conference game. Mercer beat Morehead State 63-13 in the season opener and routed Gardner-Webb 42-7 last week.

