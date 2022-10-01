Atlético adds to Sevilla’s pain with 2-0 win in Seville

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Atlético Madrid has won at Sevilla 2-0 to add more pressure on beleaguered coach Julen Lopetegui. Sevilla has only one win in nine games across all competitions. The defeat to Atlético left it just one point above the relegation zone. Marcos Llorente opened the scoring in the 29th minute and Álvaro Morata doubled the lead in the 57th. Sergio León scored twice to lead Valladolid to a 3-2 win at Getafe. Barcelona visited Mallorca late while trailing Spanish league leader Real Madrid by two points.

