Arsenal beats 10-man Tottenham 3-1 to stay atop EPL table

LONDON (AP) — Gabriel Jesus marked his first north London derby with a goal as Arsenal beat 10-man Tottenham 3-1 to strengthen its grip on first place in the Premier League. Jesus took advantage of a defensive blunder to make it 2-1 early in the second half. Tottenham’s chances of a comeback were then ruined by Emerson Royal earning a straight red card for a needless studs-up challenge on Gabriel Martinelli in the 62nd minute. Granit Xhaka quickly capitalized on the man-advantage by adding the third goal five minutes later as Arsenal built a four-point gap to Spurs and Manchester City atop the table. Tottenham would have climbed above Arsenal into first with a win.

