Verstappen could clinch 2nd F1 title if he wins Singapore GP

While last year’s intense Formula One title battle went to the wire and captivated the world of sport, this year’s championship has long looked like a procession for Max Verstappen. It could be all over by Sunday if the Red Bull driver wins the Singapore Grand Prix and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc crumbles. Verstappen leads Leclerc by 116 points. There’ll be no tension in the air at the Marina Bay Street Circuit on Sunday night _ like there was in Abu Dhabi last year when Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton lost the title on the last lap to Verstappen. Much to Hamilton’s regret.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.