Swedes don’t know if pipeline ruptures damaged power cable
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Swedish officials don’t yet know if an undersea power cable that runs between Sweden and Poland was damaged when the Nord Stream gas pipelines ruptured in what Western officials suspect was an act of sabotage. A spokesman for Sweden’s power transmission network operator says tests will be performed next week on the high-voltage cable located about 500 meters (547 yards) from Nord Stream 1 and 2. The cable transmits electricity through the Baltic Sea. The pipelines carry Russian natural gas to Europe. NATO warned Thursday it would retaliate for any attacks on the critical infrastructure of its members. Denmark is a NATO member and Sweden is in the process of joining the military alliance.