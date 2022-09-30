‘Svengoolie’ horror host Rich Koz gets a Halloween tribute

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rich Koz is keeping the grandly eccentric tradition of the horror movie host alive on MeTV’s “Svengoolie.” Koz will get a monthlong salute in October dubbed “Svengoolie’s Halloween BOOnanza.” The salute includes “Svengoolie Uncrypted,” described by Koz as a documentary-entertainment special about his career. It will air Saturday at 9 p.m. Eastern on the MeTV broadcast network. It will be preceded at 7 p.m. by the airing of “Trilogy of Terror,” the 1975 TV movie starring Karen Black that became a cult classic. On Sundays throughout October, MeTV will feature scary episodes from shows including “The Brady Bunch” and “Kolchak: The Night Stalker,” with appearances by Svengooli.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.