Supply chain issues could slow fix of Florida electric grid
By DAVID KOENIG
AP Business Writer
Crews are starting to fix Florida’s electric grid by repairing and rebuilding where lines were damaged or flooded by Hurricane Ian. Florida Power & Light said Friday evening that it had restored power to 1.2 million customers but 850,000 remained without power. The company’s CEO says Florida Power & Light has enough poles, generators and wire in stockpile to the repair work, but power-industry officials warn supply chain issues could threaten the grid if there’s another natural disaster somewhere else in the U.S. They say there’s a shortage of distribution transformers that take electricity from high-voltage lines and reduce it to levels that can be used in homes and businesses.